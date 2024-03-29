AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The city of Ammon presented the results of their first survey in a pool feasibility study at a public meeting Thursday night. Survey results showed high interest in a lap pool, waterslide, and indoor aquatics. Based on the feedback, the city is now deciding between three potential layouts for a new facility.

Option 1: $15 million, 6-lane outdoor pool

Option 2: $20 million, indoor 8-lane lap pool with 150 spectator seats

Option 3: $33 million, indoor 8-lane lap pool with 250 spectator seats

The city is looking at locations outside of McCowin Park to accommodate square footage and parking for these layouts. Currently, there is no plan to close the Ammon Pool even if plans for a new pool do not go forward. However, Mayor Sean Coletti says the pool is “on its last legs.”

The plan now is to move forward with the second wave of surveys. Once a pool design has a final stamp of approval, the new pool could be operational within three years. One year will be for design and two years for construction. Updates about the study are regularly posted on the city’s website. For past coverage on the Ammon city pool update, click HERE.