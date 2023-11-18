IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The city of Idaho Falls welcomed in the holiday season on Saturday evening, as the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation lit this year’s Christmas Tree for the first time.

They are also behind the Ice Skating rink in Idaho Falls and helping to get sponsors, for the downtown trolley rides. Many are already having fun participating in the various activities.

“It’s pretty, there’s not a lot of people right now at the rink, so it’s kind of nice to just let my daughter have fun and roll around,” said Juliet King.

“I’m having a blast. I think it’s good when the community can get things going and bring people out and yeah, I think it’s fun,” Sarah said.

“Especially on a really nice day. And it’s Saturday, so it’s just nice to be out,” Gabriella said.

One family is making sure to continue their yearly tradition to enjoy the trolley rides.

“We’ve done it for a few years. It’s fun,” said Alyssa Bean.

“Because it’s fun to go around and look at this stuff. And maybe when we’re done, we can go back to the things that we thought were fun to see,” said Ellie Bean.

“To see new shops!” Juliette Bean said.

The Bean family also shared how they had plans to enjoy the ice skating ring before they went home. The ice rink is in its second year and is open on Fridays from 4 pm-7 pm and on Saturdays from 1 pm-7 pm.

The trolley rides will go until the 23rd and take participants on a 10-minute horse-drawn carriage ride around downtown Idaho Falls. They will be from 1 pm-3 pm.

The mayor of Idaho Falls proclaimed November 25th as Small Business Saturday and she shared why it was so important.

“Small businesses employ 46.4% Almost half of the employees in the private sector in the United States. That’s interesting. And that’s why it’s important for us, especially as a particular shopping season approaches, that we think about spending our money locally,” Mayor Rebecca Casper said.

Downtown is not only decorated with holiday lights, but 77 holiday wreaths, and you can find them all over the downtown area when participating in the events hosted by the downtown development corporation.