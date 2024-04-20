POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello held its annual hiring fair on Friday at the Public Works Annex.

The city invited the public to come out and fill out applications, test out equipment, and meet department heads throughout the city.

The city is looking to fill both full-time and seasonal work.

Deputy Public Works Director Tom Kirkman says he was impressed by the turnout, and says there were a diverse set of candidates applying for many different positions.

“What we’re looking for in a city employee is just someone that’s got a good work ethic,” Kirkman said. “We have great training opportunities here. So if you don’t have necessarily the experience, we’re going to work with you on that. We’re looking for experienced drivers for some of our larger equipment. So there’s pretty much a fit for anyone.”

If you couldn’t attend the hiring event but would like to see what jobs are available at the City of Pocatello, click HERE. Or, visit pocatello.gov, and click on the “Job Openings” icon.