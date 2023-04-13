ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – The South Fremont Wrestling team has won four straight 3A state titles. This year, the Cougars had five individual champs too, and now, the team has a key to the city.

Mayor Donald Powell and the City of St. Anthony presented the team with the key at Thursday’s City Council meeting.

They also presented the team with a proclamation for “South Fremont High School Cougar Wrestling Team Week” for Apr. 13th through the 16th.

The Cougars, of course, claimed their fourth straight state title back in February in dominating fashion, scoring over 300 points.