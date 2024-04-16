JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is demanding that police in a small town in Mississippi release camera footage of a chase that ended in the death of a Black teenager. But the city attorney, Josh Bogen, tells The Associated Press that Leland Police Department does not use cameras. The AP filed a public records request seeking documents about the fatal encounter that occurred March 21, including incident reports, body camera footage and dashcam footage of the police chase of 17-year-old Kadarius Smith and his cousin. Smith’s mother says her son and a cousin were out walking when police chased them.

