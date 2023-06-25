JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Civil rights icon James Meredith fell outside the Mississippi Capitol at an event marking his 90th birthday. He suffered no visible injuries. Meredith tumbled forward onto a portable lectern Sunday as he stood to speak to some 200 people. Those around him scrambled to help him into a wheelchair he had been using. An ambulance crew checked Meredith afterward before he left with friends and family. White mobs rioted in 1962 when Meredith enrolled as the first Black student at the University of Mississippi. In 1966, Meredith set out to promote Black voting rights and prove a Black man could walk through Mississippi without fear. A white man shot and wounded him on the second day.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.