By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV

Associated Press

KHROMOVE, Ukraine (AP) — Pressure is mounting on Ukrainian troops holding out in Bakhmut, with the Ukrainian army trying to help civilians flee the beleaguered eastern town. A woman was killed and two men were badly wounded Saturday while trying to flee Bakhmut over a makeshift bridge, a Ukrainian army representative on the ground told the AP. Western analysts assessed that Kyiv may be mulling a controlled pullout. U.K. military intelligence officials and a Washington-based think tank reported that Ukraine has moved to destroy strategic bridges near the city, which has been a key target of Russia’s monthslong grinding assault in the east.