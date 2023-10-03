Federal authorities have started removing hazardous materials from the Maui wildfires and laying the groundwork to dispose of burnt cars, buildings and other debris. The hazardous materials including oil, solvent and batteries is being shipped to the West Coast while U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working with local officials to develop a plan to dispose of an estimated 400,000 to 700,000 tons of debris on the island. The Aug. 8 wildfire killed at least 97 people and destroyed more than 2,000 buildings, most of them homes.

