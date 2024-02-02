Patchy freezing fog this morning and highs today get us to even warmer conditions.

PATCHY FREEZING FOG AND 41 WITH SUNSHINE TODAY. SW 5-10MPH

PARTLY CLOUDY EVENINGS AND BRIGHT DAYS 40-50 FOR THE NEXT 3 DAYS.

SNOW AND RAIN STARTS THE WEEK, RAIN DURING THE DAY MONDAY AND SNOW CHANCES ARE IN FOR MONDAY NIGHT. AFTER THAT BELOW AVERAGE TEMPS AND NIGHTTIME LOWS IN THE TEENS. WINTER IS NOT OVER.