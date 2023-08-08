We’re going to clear things out slowly into the day today with a ridge edging over valley, but not before we have some morning and mid-afternoon shower chances. Highs will be cooler today, still in the 70’s at the heat of the day in the valley and near 70 in Jackson. Warmer in Salmon at 79.

Winds pick up to clear us out 10-20+ for rest of the week.

Today: Sunshine and breezes 10-15 – 77

Tonight: Clear, windy 56

Wednesday: Sunny & windy 82