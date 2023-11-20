After a blustery blast of winter with some blizzard like conditions for the lower plain, we’r

e clearing out before landing a turkey of a forecast for Thanksgiving day. Highs and lows are close to average for this time of the year and light winds are expected. Thursday will be wet and white for the valley and showers begin in Salmon late Wednesday before dragging more moisture into Idaho Falls and Pocatello for Thanksgiving Day. Enjoy the warm gravy inside cause the snow will be cold.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather