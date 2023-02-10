SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego says it may declare bankruptcy in the coming months as it faces “staggering” legal costs in dealing with some 400 lawsuits alleging priests and others sexually abused children. Bishop Robert McElroy says in a letter to parishioners that the suits were filed after California lifted a statute of limitations on childhood sexual abuse claims. Most of the allegations stem from events that took place more than a half-century ago. McElroy says a payout of $198 million in 2007 to settle previous allegations has depleted the diocese’s assets. A spokesman said Friday that settling the new suits could cost up to $550 million.