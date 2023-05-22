JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Wyoming law enforcement is urging drivers to buckle up during the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort. The national seat belt campaign, which coincides with the Memorial Day holiday, runs from May 22 to June 4, 2023.

“Seatbelts are not only a legal requirement for motorists in Wyoming, but they are also a life-saving necessity,” said Colonel Tim Cameron with the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “Regardless of your age, or driving experience, wearing a seatbelt can significantly reduce the risk of severe injury or death in the event of a collision.”

In 2021 in Wyoming, 43 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes, and seatbelt usage dropped to only 80.2 %. Nationally, in 2021, unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes rose to 11,813 in the United States.

Wyoming law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night to those who do not buckle up.