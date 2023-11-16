AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — How science textbooks in Texas address climate change is at the center of a key vote. Some Republicans on the Texas State Board of Education have criticized them for being too negative toward fossil fuels in America’s biggest oil and gas state. The vote on which textbooks to approve is expected to take place Friday. Texas has more than 1,000 school districts and none are obligated to use textbooks approved by the board. But the endorsements carry weight. The National Science Teaching Association urged the board not to “allow misguided objections to evolution and climate change” to impact the adoption of new textbooks.

