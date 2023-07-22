The intense heat hitting much of the globe keeps on coming. Greece is baking under yet another heat wave, farmers in Vermont are picking up the pieces after extreme flash floods, and the U.S. southwest continues to sizzle in record heat. In Europe’s Balkans, the second storm in the space of a week has killed at least three people. But a tornado in North Carolina spared vital drug supplies at a Pfizer plant. Meanwhile people around the world — from hop farmers in Bavaria to activists in Seattle — are taking action in a warming world.

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.