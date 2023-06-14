STOCKOLM (AP) — Two women have been detained in Stockholm after they threw “some kind of paint” at a painting by French artist Claude Monet and then glued themselves to the frame,. Sweden’s National Museum said “The Artist’s Garden at Giverny,” was on display as part of an exhibition at the museum on Wednesday. A museum spokesperson says the artwork was encased in glass and “is now being examined by the museum’s conservators to see if any damage has occurred.” The exhibit was closed. The Monet painting is the latest museum artwork that climate activists have targeted to draw attention to global warming.

