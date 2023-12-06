DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The mood is about to shift, the hours grow longer and the already high sense of urgency somehow amp up even more as United Nations climate talks head into its final week. Every sentence, every word — especially those about the future elimination of fossil fuels — will matter at the U.N. conference in oil-built Dubai. Professional negotiators who have been working on getting options into shape will turn over their work to senior national officials, many at minister levels, who will have to make the tough political choices.

By SETH BORENSTEIN, DAVID KEYTON, JOSHUA A. BICKEL and SIBI ARASU Associated Press

