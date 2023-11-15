Mostly cloudy for Wednesday night, with a low around 36°. Clouds will stream in overnight, with a few rain and snow showers, especially for southeastern Idaho. We’re not expecting a lot of moisture, as a wave of wet weather breaks off from a California low. We’ll also see breezy winds for Thursday as a front rolls out of the north.

Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny for Thursday. A high temperature in the lower to mid 50’s. Southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunny for Friday, with a high near 50°. South winds around 10 mph.

Saturday, partly cloudy with a chance of showers for Saturday night. A high temperature near 50°.

A chance of rain and snow for Sunday, with increasing winds. A high temperature in the mid 40’s.