TONIGHT: Partly cloudy conditions are expected for everyone with no chances of any rain or snow. Winds will be light between 0-10 mph. Low temperatures get down into the teens.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies are in store for Monday with only a slim chance of snow in the afternoon for the central ID mountains. Patchy fog is possible for the Upper Snake River Plain in the morning hours. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures slightly increase into the upper 30’s.

LONG TERM: We have a chance for some isolated valley rain and mountain snow showers for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Accumulation should be little to none for both days and it is very possible that some areas won’t even see any precipitation on these days either. Dry conditions return for everyone on Thursday before we have chances for snow coming back for Friday and Saturday. Winds will be light throughout the long term between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will slightly increase more into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s for Tuesday continuing all the way into Friday. High’s sightly cool back into the 30’s for next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST /10 PM PST/ MONDAY for Lemhi County.