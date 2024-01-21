TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies will be tap for most of the region tonight with a few tiny, stray snow showers strolling through the area. Patchy fog is possible especially for those in central ID and the Upper Snake River Plain for the overnight and early morning hours. Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teens to mid 20’s.

TOMORROW: Isolated snow showers will go through central ID during the day on Monday and those few isolated showers should move into the rest of the region for Monday night. So, the majority of the region will be dry during the day on Monday with mostly cloudy conditions. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

LONG TERM: More scattered rain and snow showers come into the region for Tuesday and Thursday with a few leftover, stray showers for Wednesday and Friday. Conditions should look to finally dry up mostly for next weekend. Winds will be mostly light during the long-term period. High temperatures slightly decrease during the work week as high’s should be in the low to upper 30’s by Friday and next weekend.