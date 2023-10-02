Rain and storms scattered after arriving yesterday, bringing 40’s and some patchy fog this morning. Winds still clicking and highs only @55 today with low clouds . SW 15-20 winds.

Low pressure is putting the spin on showers/storms into mid-morning Monday and laying them into hills east of 15 as the backspin creates snow about 8500 ft. Anywhere from .25-.5″ possible with heavier rains into Monday after lunch.

Tonight: 40% – 50% chance of storms continues and chilly- 43 with gusty 20-30 mph winds.

Rain Tuesday 59 and windy. Seasonal and drying out – upper 60’s into mid-week.