By Nathan Vickers

TROY, Missouri (KMOV) — Three people connected to a youth soccer league, including the club’s former president and treasurer, are accused of misspending the organization’s money.

This week, the Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney charged Donna Vickrey, Erica Kellock and Uriah Hayes with felony stealing.

Charging documents say Vickrey, serving at the time as president of the Troy Soccer Club, had access to the organization’s debit card and checking account and used funds for more than $30,000 in personal expenses over a four-year span.

Kellock, the club’s treasurer, faces similar charges for amounts higher than $14,000. Hayes, who provided concession services to the club and was in a relationship with Kellock, is also accused of skimming $3,650.

Ashlynn Bergman was one of several parents within the organization at the time who suspected something criminal may have been going on. She said several parents had spotted red flags more than a year ago.

“They were pushing for lots of fundraisers, and we were questioning why,” she said, referring to Vickrey and Kellock. “When we started asking for bank statements, they’d give us excuse after excuse.”

Eventually, she said, another parent was able to access the accounts and spotted dozens of transactions for personal expenses paid for by the club. Parents sent First Alert 4 examples of checks and bank statements indicating grocery store spending, cash withdrawals, payments to Netflix and Roku and trips to a nail salon.

“It was very evident that we were paying for their lifestyle,” Bergman said.

The Troy Soccer Club dissolved in 2023 after parents reported the activity to the police.

Since then, a new league has formed called the Troy Youth Soccer Association. Bergman serves on the board of directors and said the club has been careful to put several safeguards in place. She also said membership in the club has expanded. There are now more than 400 kids enrolled on various teams.

At a meeting Saturday discussing the upcoming spring league, parents like Travis Morgan, who is also coaching his child’s team, seemed optimistic about the club’s path.

“I think you’re going to see it grow,” he said.

Bergman said the club was ready to move forward now that charges had been formally filed.

“There’s a lot of emotions. Anger, frustration, but finally getting to this point is a relief,” Bergman said. “We’re fighting for justice like everyone in the community is.”

