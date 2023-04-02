By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

The CMT (Country Music Television) Music Awards are underway at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The celebratory event, voted on by the fans, is being hosted by Kelsea Ballerini — up for two awards this evening — and Kane Brown, who is up for three trophies.

Carrie Underwood remains the CMT Awards all-time winner with 25 wins total, and is nominated again this year alongside Blake Shelton, Gabby Barrett, Luke Combs, Little Big Town and more for the night’s coveted video of the year award.

The ceremony will also feature performances by Gwen Stefani, Underwood, LeAnn Rimes, Keith Urban and Alanis Morissette, who will make her CMT debut with a performance celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the “CMT Next Women of Country.”

Country music icon Shania Twain is set to receive the 2023 “CMT Equal Play Award,” and Stevie Ray Vaughan and Lynyrd Skynyrd will be honored with tribute performances by various artists.

The following is the full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.

Video of the year

Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti – “Bonfire at Tina’s”

Blake Shelton – “No Body”

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth a Shot”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

Jimmie Allen – “Down Home”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts”

Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST”

Little Big Town – “Rich Man”

Luke Bryan – “Country On”

Luke Combs – “The Kind of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “You Proof”

Walker Hayes – “AA”

Female video of the year

Carly Pearce – “What He Didn’t Do”

Carrie Underwood – “Ghost Story”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST”

Lainey Wilson – “Heart Like a Truck”

Maren Morris – “Humble Quest”

Miranda Lambert – “Actin’ Up”

Male video of the year

Bailey Zimmerman – “Rock and a Hard Place”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Cole Swindell – “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”

Jelly Roll – “Son of a Sinner”

Kane Brown – “Like I Love Country Music”

Luke Combs – “The Kind of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “Wasted on You”

Group/duo video of the year

Dan + Shay – “You (Performance Video)”

Lady A – “Summer State of Mind”

Little Big Town – “Hell Yeah”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

The War and Treaty – “That’s How Love Is Made”

Zac Brown Band – “Out in the Middle”

Female breakthrough video of the year

Avery Anna – “Narcissist”

Kylie Morgan – “If He Wanted to He Would”

MacKenzie Porter – “Pickup”

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange” *WINNER

Morgan Wade – “Wilder Days”

Tiera Kennedy – “Found It in You”

Male breakthrough video of the year

Bailey Zimmerman – “Fall in Love”

Corey Kent – “Wild as Her”

Drake Milligan – “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”

Jackson Dean – “Don’t Come Lookin’”

Jelly Roll – “Son of a Sinner” *WINNER

Nate Smith – “Whiskey on You”

Collaborative video of the year

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth a Shot”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “Wait in the truck” *WINNER

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Midland feat. Jon Pardi – “Longneck Way to Go”

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott – “She Likes It”

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry – “Where We Started”

CMT performance of the year

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton – “Colors” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Chris Stapleton – “Whenever You Come Around” (from “CMT Giants: Vince Gill”)

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Darius Rucker – “Let Her Cry” (from “CMT Storytellers”)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson – “Lay Me Down” (from “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn”)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce – “One Way Ticket” (from “CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends”)

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

The Judds – “Love Can Build a Bridge” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile – “The Rose” (from “Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration”)

CMT digital-first performance of the year

Charley Crockett – “Time of the Cottonwood Trees” (from “CMT Campfire Sessions”)

Chris Young – “Gettin’ You Home” (from “CMT Stages”)

Ingrid Andress – “Wishful Drinking” (from “CMT Studio Sessions”)

Jelly Roll – “Son of a Sinner” (from “CMT All Access”)

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange” (from “CMT Viral to Verified”)

Scotty McCreery – “Damn Strait” (from “CMT Campfire Sessions”)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.