(CNN) — CNN will host two town halls in Iowa next week featuring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy less than five weeks out from the state’s Republican caucuses, the network announced Tuesday.

DeSantis will take the stage on Tuesday, December 12, at 9 p.m. ET from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa. CNN’s Jake Tapper will moderate.

Ramaswamy will take the town hall stage the following evening on Wednesday, December 13 at 9 p.m. ET, moderated by CNN’s Abby Phillip, also from Grand View University.

The candidates will take questions from the moderators and a live audience of Iowa voters who say they intend to vote in the GOP caucuses on January 15.

The town halls will stream live on CNN Max and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps. The town halls will also be available on demand beginning Wednesday, December 13 and Thursday, December 14 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps and Cable Operator Platforms.

