POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A story of a father and a son with an unbreakable bond through football adds another chapter Saturday at Holt Arena, when Idaho State Head Coach Cody Hawkins and UC Davis Head Coach Dan Hawkins face each other for the first time.

The aptly-named first Hawkins Bowl is the first matchup between father and son head coaches in Big Sky football history, and their journey to this point has been a memorable one together.

After leading Bishop Kelly to a state championship against Pocatello at Holt Arena in 2005, Cody committed to the University of Colorado to play quarterback for his Dad’s team.

When Dan led the United States to a gold medal at the IFAF World Cup in 2015, Cody was the Quarterbacks Coach.

And for the last six years prior to this season, Dan and Cody coached side-by-side at UC Davis.

Kickoff for Saturday’s family affair at Holt Arena is at 4:00 p.m., and we will coverage of that game later that night on Sports Line.