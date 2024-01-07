Patchy dense freezing fog for Monday morning with Partly sunny skies in the afternoon. A high temperature in the mid 20’s. South southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Scattered snow for Monday night, with a low of 17°. Breezy with southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Snow and windy for Tuesday with a high near 30°. South winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Snow likely for Wednesday, with a high temperature in the mid 20’s. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM EARLY TUESDAY MORNING
THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING…
- WHAT…Moderate snow and strong winds possible. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with higher amounts of 10 inches
or more possible in the backcountry above pass level. Winds
could gust as high as 35 MPH in the valleys and 50 MPH near
mountain peaks.
- WHERE…The Central Mountains west of Challis and Mackay, the
Wood River Valley, and Wood River foothills, including but not
limited to Banner Summit, Stanley, Galena Summit, Ketchum, Sun
Valley, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.
- WHEN…From early Tuesday morning through early Wednesday
morning. The worst conditions are expected Tuesday afternoon
into late Tuesday night.
- IMPACTS…The combination of moderate snowfall rates and strong
winds could make travel very difficult, including for the
Tuesday evening commute. Blowing and drifting snow could
significantly reduce visibility and make it harder than usual
for transportation crews to keep roads clear.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.