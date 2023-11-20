We’re clearing out from the Sunday storm of snow and rain. We’ll see clear and cold conditions overnight through Tuesday. We could see some areas of freezing fog overnight and Tuesday morning, with a low temperature around 22°.

For Tuesday, there’s a chance of morning fog with mostly sunny skies. A high temperature in the lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain. Light winds from the north at 5-10 mph.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday, with a high temperature in the lower to mid 40’s. A storm from the north arrives late Wednesday night and into Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Day, we’ll see snow showers scattered around the region. Mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 30’s. Most of the snow activity will favor locations close to the Wyoming and Utah state line.

Sunny, cold and breezy for Friday with highs in the lower 30’s.