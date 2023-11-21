Clear and cold overnight through Wednesday morning, with lows around 20°.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday, with a high in the mid 40’s.

Snow showers late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A low temperature around 28°. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Snow for Thanksgiving Day, with highs in the upper 30’s. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Windy for the afternoon and evening, with blowing snow possible.

A chance of snow for Friday, with highs in the lower 30’s. Blowing snow with winds at 10-20 mph.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO
9 AM MST FRIDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Storm total snow accumulations
    of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph at times
    producing blowing and drifting snow.
  • WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone Desert, and the Snake
    River Plain.
  • WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to 9 AM MST Friday.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous road conditions that may impact
    travel at times.

