Clear and cold overnight through Wednesday morning, with lows around 20°.
Mostly sunny for Wednesday, with a high in the mid 40’s.
Snow showers late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A low temperature around 28°. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Snow for Thanksgiving Day, with highs in the upper 30’s. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Windy for the afternoon and evening, with blowing snow possible.
A chance of snow for Friday, with highs in the lower 30’s. Blowing snow with winds at 10-20 mph.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO
9 AM MST FRIDAY…
- WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Storm total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph at times
producing blowing and drifting snow.
- WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone Desert, and the Snake
River Plain.
- WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to 9 AM MST Friday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous road conditions that may impact
travel at times.
