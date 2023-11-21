Clear and cold overnight through Wednesday morning, with lows around 20°.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday, with a high in the mid 40’s.

Snow showers late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A low temperature around 28°. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Snow for Thanksgiving Day, with highs in the upper 30’s. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Windy for the afternoon and evening, with blowing snow possible.

A chance of snow for Friday, with highs in the lower 30’s. Blowing snow with winds at 10-20 mph.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO

9 AM MST FRIDAY…