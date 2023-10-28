TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies roll through the region here tonight with a slim 10% chance of some light snow flurries for the highlands and mountains east of the Snake River Plain. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures reach down to the upper single digits in the mountains and teen’s in the valleys.

TOMORROW: We are expecting mostly sunny skies with no chances for any rain or snow throughout the entire day. Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures only reach into the upper 30’s.

LONG TERM: Dry conditions stay with us until at least Wednesday. Stray mountain snow and valley rain showers are with us for Thursday before we have scattered rain and snow on Friday. A few showers linger into Saturday especially a few mountain snow showers before we dry up for the following Sunday. Winds will be light up until Thursday when good breezes between 20-30 mph come through. High temperatures slowly increase once we roll into the work week. High’s are into the 40’s for Monday and should reach the lower 50’s in time for Wednesday. High’s look to stay in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s heading into next weekend.