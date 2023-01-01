TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies are in store for the valleys with mostly clear skies in the mountains of western WY and central ID. Patchy fog is possible late tonight for the valleys. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures go to the low teen’s and single digits.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies will be with us Sunday afternoon after a foggy morning out for those in the valleys. We should see no rain or snow showers. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures reach the upper 20’s.

LONG TERM: Sunny and dry conditions continue into most of the work week. The next major chance for snow showers comes on Friday and persists into the following weekend. Winds look to be light between 5-10 mph up until Friday when breezy conditions roll in with the snow showers on that day. High temperatures should slightly increase into the low to mid 30’s by Monday and should stay there throughout the long term.