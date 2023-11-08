Cold air contiues to be the main weather story today. With wind chills this morning in the 20’s, we won’t see much of a warm up for the day. Highs peak in the lower 40’s but with 10+mph winds it will feel much cooler and very limited warm up for the next few days. Mid 40’s and 20’s at night for the valley. Teens will be the low in the mountains and clouds may bring a flurry or two, but any measurable precip remains to the north wiht a sample of clouds into the day Thursday. Today will be bright and shiny, but chilly.

Back to upper 40’s by the weekend. 50’s at start of the week. Seasonable upper 40’s for Veteran’s Day on Saturday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather