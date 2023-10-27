A line of snow showers will be working through the region late Friday and early Saturday morning. We’re pulling in cold air and some breezy conditions this weekend. This is all thanks to a cold area of low pressure, which is dropping out of Canada.

Overnight lows around 22°, with southwest winds at 10-15 mph. A slight chance of snow

Mostly cloudy for Saturday, with clearing skies in the afternoon. A high temperature in the upper 30’s. A slight chance of snow in the morning. North winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunny for Sunday, with a high near 38°. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.