Cold and mainly cloudy conditions for the Snake River Plain, with partly cloudy skies in the higher elevations. From the low cloud cover, expect light snow flurries.

Overnight, areas of dense freezing fog for the Snake River Plain. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 12° and wind chills around 0. Light winds at 5-10 mph. In Jackson, Partly cloudy, with a low around 3°. Wind chill values as low as -5.

For your Saturday, we’ll see areas of dense freezing fog. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19°. Northwest wind around 8 mph becoming southwest in the morning.

Sunday, A slight chance of snow in the Snake River Plain, with scattered mountain snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19°. Wind chill values as low as -7. West wind around 10 mph.

Monday, areas of patchy fog between for the morning for the Snake River Plain. In the afternoon, mostly sunny, with a high near 17°.