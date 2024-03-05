Overnight, we’ll see some rain and snow showers with gusty winds. Southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

There will be a few snow showers for Wednesday morning under mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the mid 30’s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

A slight chance of snow for SE Idaho and western Wyoming for Thursday. Otherwise, partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 30’s.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY: