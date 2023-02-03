NITER, Idaho (KIFI) – Any given winter brings a host of challenges for farming communities like Niter in Caribou County. But local farmer Keith Bitton tells us, this is the first time he’s had trouble with elk.

Bitton says he’s already had to fix the fence along his property twice this winter, and that’s the least of the damage the herds have caused. Several stacks of hay and feed for livestock has been ruined after herds of ‘lk the broke through his fence.

Bitton isn’t alone. Several farmers in the area are seeing problems with large herds of elk moving down from the mountains. The herds of big game animals cause all sorts of damage in search of food during the harsh Idaho winter.

“Those haystacks do have a monetary value to those landowners,” Idaho Fish and Game regional communications manager Jennifer Jackson said. “So when you consider a ton of hay can cost between $250 to $300 per ton as some haystacks are 200 tons…That can be a problem and can really cut into a landowner’s ability to make a living.”

And it’s not just crop loss or property damage farmers have to worry about. Large herds of elk can create a health hazard for ranch animals.

“You could have a disease transmission between the animals, in particular with elk and livestock,” Jackson said. “A common concern for for livestock owners is brucellosis.”

Now the winter conditions have become so harsh, the Department of Fish and Game is implementing a very rare feeding order in parts of south east Idaho.

“We are actually putting food on the ground for elk and deer. We’re starting with Bear Lake County first. There are other some there are other priorities where we’ll be addressing in other areas next week. But as for today and this weekend, we are getting food on the ground to address issues with deer as well as with elk,” Jackson said.

Winter feeding can create problems with the elk population as well, but fish and game hopes it will help keep the elk off major roadways and away from private property.

But if the situation becomes bad enough, the farmer may need to take stronger measures.

“We can issue a kill permit to that land owner and that person or their designees can take anywhere from one up to four elk,” Jackson said. “It’s not a herd reduction measure. It’s actually a deterrent…The idea is that those animals recognize that area is not safe for them and they move on.”

Those permits are issued in extreme conditions. The meat from the animals would be used by the property owner or donated to families in need.