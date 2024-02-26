The gusty winds will continue tonight and Tuesday. Rain and snow likely before 3am, then a slight chance of snow between 3am and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low temperature in the lower 20’s. Breezy, with a west-southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

There’s a slight chance of snow for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the lower 30’s for the Snake River Plain. West southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

A slight chance of snow and rain for Wednesday afternoon with a high temperature in the upper 30’s. South southwest winds around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

There’s a chance of snow for Thursday morning, with scattered rain showers for the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the upper 40’s. Staying windy with winds at 15-25 mph.