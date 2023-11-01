As we lose this area of low pressure, we’ll see cold air behind the storm move out of the north. Look for frigid conditions, with areas of fog and low cloud cover. From that fog, we could also see snow flurries and areas of ice/frost.

Overnight lows around 10° to 15°. Light winds from the north at 5-10mph, with areas of fog for the Snake River Plain.

Mostly cloudy for Saturday morning, then gradually becoming sunny. A high temperature in the upper 20’s to the lower 30’s. A slight chance of snow flurries from low clouds and fog.

More areas of fog for Saturday night, with a low around 14°

Patchy fog for Sunday morning, with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Cold, with a high near 29°.

Monday, patchy fog before 11am. Sunny for the afternoon, with a high near 30°.