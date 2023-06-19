An area of low pressure is sitting to our northwest. We’ll see below average temperatures for Tuesday with a chance of showers. This area of low pressure, will also drop in some colder air overnight, with lows back in the mid to upper 30’s.

Monday night, we’ll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40°. South southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Partly cloudy for Tuesday, with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A high in the lower 60’s for the Snake River Plain. South southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Clearing for Tuesday Night, with a low around 35° for Idaho Falls and a low of 37° for Pocatello. South winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunny for Wednesday, with a high near 68°. Lighter winds with overnight lows around 40°.