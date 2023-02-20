By SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A spectacular collection of centuries-old Cambodian jewelry has been returned to the Southeast Asian country, the latest treasures to be retrieved from the estate of well-known antiquities collector and dealer Douglas Latchford, who was accused of buying and selling looted artifacts. Cambodia’s Culture Ministry says 77 pieces of jewelry were returned, including crowns, necklaces, bracelets, belts, earrings and amulets. Latchford died in 2020 at age 88 in Thailand. U.S federal prosecutors in 2019 indicted him on charges of wire fraud conspiracy and other crimes related to alleged trafficking in stolen and looted Cambodian antiquities. He earlier denied any involvement in smuggling. The jewelry was returned to Cambodia under an agreement with Latchford’s family.