(CNN) — The College Board is encouraging school districts in Florida not to offer AP Psychology after it was informed the Florida Department of Education reportedly told districts the course can no longer be taught in the state if it includes lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity, according to a Thursday statement by the College Board.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

