BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — Colombians are on edge as a search continues for four Indigenous children who may have survived a deadly plane crash in the Amazon jungle on May 1. On Monday, soldiers found the wreckage and the bodies of three adults, including the pilot and the children’s mother. But there were no signs of the youngsters, ages 13, 9, 4 and 11 months. Then on Wednesday, President Gustavo Petro took to Twitter to announce that the four children had been found alive. But any elation was deflated hours later when Petro deleted the tweet, acknowledging that the children had in fact not been found. Dozens of military personnel, supported by Indigenous people from nearby communities, are still combing the area where the plane crashed.

