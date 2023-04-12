BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian President Gustavo Petro has removed the national police director who had talked about using exorcisms to catch fugitives. Neither Petro nor the Defense Ministry elaborated on the reason for the dismissal Wednesday of Gen. Henry Sanabria, a staunch Catholic who was appointed by Petro in August of last year. But Sanabria was under an internal investigation by the ministry over whether he had inappropriately allowed his religious beliefs to infringe on his duties.

