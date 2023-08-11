BOGOTÁ (AP) — Colombian officials say they have arrested the father of two of the four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash that killed their mother and two other adults, then survived 40 days on their own in the Amazon jungle. The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office said in a message to journalists that officials on Friday arrested Manuel Ranoque, who is the father of the 1- and 4-year-old boys in the crash and the stepfather of the two girls, ages 9 and 13. The statement gave no details on the reason, but media reports say the case involves allegations of abuse. The four siblings have remained in the custody of Colombia’s child protection agency since leaving the hospital after recovering from malnutrition and other ailments.

