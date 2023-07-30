By Ben Church, CNN
(CNN) — Colombia produced one of the most dramatic Women’s World Cup upsets, scoring in the last minute to beat two-time world champion Germany 2-1 on Sunday.
The South American side looked to have been denied a famous win after Alexandra Popp equalized for Germany from the penalty spot in the 89th minute, canceling out 18-year-old sensation Linda Caicedo’s wonderful opener at the start of the second half.
But, in the dying seconds, Manuela Vanegas scored with a brilliant header from a corner to spark frenzied celebrations inside the Sydney Football Stadium.
With one round of fixtures left, Colombia is top of Group H with Germany in second, ahead of Morocco on goal difference.
More to follow.
