By JESSE BEDAYN

Associated Press/Report for America

DENVER (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Colorado are considering repealing the state’s ban on rent control, as housing prices reach crisis levels. The bill, which was heard in a committee hearing Wednesday, would allow local towns and counties to pass their own caps on rents. If passed, Colorado would join a small group of states, including California and New York, that have some level of statewide or local rent control. Even while nearly two-dozen Democratic lawmakers signed on as bill sponsors and the party holds majorities in both state chambers, the legislation faces an uphill battle.