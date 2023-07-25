GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado police officer on trial for putting a handcuffed woman in a parked police vehicle that was hit by a freight train says she didn’t realize that another officer had parked it on the tracks. Jordan Steinke testified Tuesday that she didn’t notice the tracks when she pulled up to the scene or when she squatted down to arrest the kneeling suspect. She said she was focused on the suspect and the potential threat she posed. Steinke is charged with criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, which is a felony, and two misdemeanors: reckless endangerment and third-degree assault. Her lawyer has argued that the prosecution cannot meet its burden to prove she acted recklessly.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.