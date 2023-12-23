Wildlife officials in Colorado have released an additional five gray wolves in the state, bringing the total so far under a voter-approved reintroduction program to 10. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says its team has completed an agreement to capture 10 gray wolves in Oregon for release in Colorado as part of an effort to restore a permanent population there. KCNC TV reports that no additional captures or releases are planned for the rest of this year. The first five gray wolves from Oregon were released Dec. 18 in Colorado. The state wildlife agency says it did not widely share details around the release of the next five wolves to protect the wolves and agency staff.

