PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Colorado State Patrol said a train derailed near Pueblo, Colorado, about 114 miles (183 km) south of Denver, spilling coal and mangled train cars across a highway. Photos and videos posted by the state and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s office appear to show a partially collapsed bridge that runs over the interstate and a semi-truck caught beneath it. Officials have not yet said whether anyone was hurt. They are directing drivers to avoid the area.

