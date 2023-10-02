CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A combine is destroyed by fire Friday afternoon about seven miles east of Bancroft.

The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office said it happened near Talmage Road and RigbyRoad.

Fire departments from Caribou County and Bancroft responded with the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

They were able to keep the fire from spreading.

There were no injuries.

The combine was a complete loss.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined by the Caribou County Fire Dept.