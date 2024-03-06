TWO RIVERS, Wis. (AP) — A police chief says the combined reward in the case of a 3-year-old Wisconsin boy who vanished last month has risen to $25,000. Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert said in a news release Tuesday that a Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to the location and return of Elijah Vue or the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his disappearance has risen to as much as $10,000. Meinnert says the Crime Stoppers reward is in addition to an FBI reward of up to $15,000 in the case. The boy was last seen Feb. 20 at a residence in Two Rivers.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.